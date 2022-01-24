Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,643 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,229,000 after buying an additional 127,919 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,131,000 after buying an additional 547,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 125,834 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after buying an additional 200,248 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,606,000 after buying an additional 45,148 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $87.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.13 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

