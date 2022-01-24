Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 138.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 196.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211,970 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.3% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total value of $248,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,657,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,317,014. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DASH opened at $116.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.20. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.40.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.