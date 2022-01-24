PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PLBY Group worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

PLBY opened at $16.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

