B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,817 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,778,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 255,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 174,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,984,000.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.71. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

