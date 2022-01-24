Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $883,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,269 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 979.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,047,000 after buying an additional 99,126 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in American Express by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in American Express by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express stock opened at $158.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day moving average is $168.84. American Express has a one year low of $112.10 and a one year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.