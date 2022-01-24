Magnetar Financial LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.46% of ACE Convergence Acquisition worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACEV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 2,495,900.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the second quarter worth $162,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 849.1% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 861,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 770,941 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the second quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the second quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

ACEV opened at $9.99 on Monday. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

