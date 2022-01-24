Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases 12,918 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,793 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,598 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,528. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIEN stock opened at $64.91 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

