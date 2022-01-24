Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA) Shares Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PANA) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.62% of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $14,357,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $14,022,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $13,874,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $9,000,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $8,866,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANA opened at $9.68 on Monday. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

