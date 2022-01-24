Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $995,000 Position in Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNCU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Endurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,719,000.

NASDAQ:EDNCU opened at $9.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. Endurance Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

