Kryptomon (KMON) 1-Day Volume Hits $398,849.00

Kryptomon (CURRENCY:KMON) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Kryptomon has a market capitalization of $5.51 million and $398,849.00 worth of Kryptomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryptomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kryptomon has traded 42% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00048767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,234.40 or 0.06632153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00056820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,681.07 or 0.99972344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006836 BTC.

Kryptomon Profile

Kryptomon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,843,488 coins. The Reddit community for Kryptomon is https://reddit.com/r/Kryptomon . Kryptomon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kryptomon

