Quant 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $50.68 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Quant has traded down 44.4% against the dollar. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $91.05 or 0.00270246 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $50.68 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005991 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000958 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.95 or 0.01193083 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

