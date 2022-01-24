Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEGRY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

PEGRY stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its 200 day moving average is $34.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2734 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 33.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

