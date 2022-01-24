Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,101 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after buying an additional 498,529 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 345,796 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 171,117 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 4,722.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after acquiring an additional 109,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 517,524 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,353,000 after buying an additional 97,013 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zumiez alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $40.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $929.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.69. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,230,173.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.