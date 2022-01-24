Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 124,000 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 2,883.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter worth about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KE by 342.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 264.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in KE by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEKE shares. Barclays initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $21.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 120.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. KE Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $76.92.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

