Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 15,119 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,119 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Ameren worth $20,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Ameren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $87.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

