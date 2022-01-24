Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,570 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Denali Therapeutics worth $17,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 549.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 645,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,672,000 after purchasing an additional 546,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,444,000 after purchasing an additional 524,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 89.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,304,000 after purchasing an additional 498,740 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $20,026,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,339.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $32.36 on Monday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 231.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $87,981.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $422,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,425 shares of company stock worth $3,900,471 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.