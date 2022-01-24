Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock Position Lessened by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,912 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.32% of Apollo Investment worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AINV. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 29.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 39,135 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Apollo Investment by 10.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the period. 31.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $12.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $831.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 63.83%. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

