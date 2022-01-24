Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 1,227 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,489 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 57.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,938 shares of company stock worth $7,266,106. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RNG stock opened at $167.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.60 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.41.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

