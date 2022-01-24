Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 326 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $128.68 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $128.20 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

