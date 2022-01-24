The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $867.00

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 867 ($11.83) and last traded at GBX 869 ($11.86), with a volume of 117878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 893 ($12.18).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 976.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £817.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33.

In other The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust news, insider Keith Falconer purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 928 ($12.66) per share, with a total value of £13,920 ($18,993.04). Also, insider Simon Davis purchased 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 881 ($12.02) per share, with a total value of £4,960.03 ($6,767.68).

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

