Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) Plans GBX 0.75 Dividend

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) declared a dividend on Monday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:DRV opened at GBX 47 ($0.64) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Driver Group has a 1-year low of GBX 44.10 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 71.49 ($0.98). The company has a market capitalization of £24.52 million and a P/E ratio of 27.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 54.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.13.

About Driver Group

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Europe & Americas, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.

