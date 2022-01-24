Bokf Na Makes New Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,141 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AWI opened at $102.58 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $118.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

