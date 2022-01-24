11,727 Shares in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,727 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $87.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $75.68 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.18.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.