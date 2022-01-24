Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 68.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Shares of PHM stock opened at $51.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.89. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.