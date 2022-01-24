FFD Financial Co. (FFDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

OTCMKTS FFDF opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. FFD Financial has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

About FFD Financial

FFD Financial Corp. is a bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, which engages in general banking solutions. The firm specializes in deposits, loans and mortgages, account services, cash management, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate; Non-Residential Real Estate and Land; Commercial Secured and Unsecured; and Consumer and Other.

