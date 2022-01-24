FFD Financial Co. (FFDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.
OTCMKTS FFDF opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.98. FFD Financial has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $60.00.
About FFD Financial
