Lennar Co. (LEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on February 10th

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Lennar has increased its dividend payment by 525.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lennar to earn $16.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $95.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar has a 52-week low of $77.86 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Lennar will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

