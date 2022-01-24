Lennar Co. (LEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on February 10th

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Lennar has increased its dividend payment by 525.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lennar has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lennar to earn $16.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.
Shares of LEN stock opened at $95.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar has a 52-week low of $77.86 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut Lennar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.
About Lennar
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
