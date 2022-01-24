Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 314 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 22.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,558,000 after buying an additional 75,254 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 164.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 25,513 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 114.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,287,000 after buying an additional 351,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,959 shares of company stock worth $1,490,180 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OC opened at $89.23 on Monday. Owens Corning has a one year low of $75.44 and a one year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

