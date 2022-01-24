Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $1.75 Million in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CAE by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CAE opened at $24.55 on Monday. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Several equities analysts have commented on CAE shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
