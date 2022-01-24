Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $1.75 Million in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CAE by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE opened at $24.55 on Monday. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.90 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAE shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.