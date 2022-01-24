BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in BCE were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in BCE by 6.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in BCE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 3.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 7.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $51.96 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $53.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.7047 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 104.63%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

