Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SLB opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61. Schlumberger has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $38.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

