Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,647,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,461,000 after purchasing an additional 152,846 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,039,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG stock opened at $134.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.96%.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

