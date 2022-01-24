Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Mosaic by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 58,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 39,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mosaic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS opened at $39.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.89. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.81.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

