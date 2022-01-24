CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 50.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 71.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 8.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ingles Markets news, CEO James W. Lanning sold 9,936 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $769,841.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMKTA stock opened at $76.03 on Monday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 5.01%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

