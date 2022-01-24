CI Investments Inc. Has $507,000 Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,687,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 81,643 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,003,000 after purchasing an additional 85,485 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,136,000 after purchasing an additional 378,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

CNO stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

