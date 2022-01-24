US Bancorp DE Sells 19,645 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,050 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 19,645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.10% of Foot Locker worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,259 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,089 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $43.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.78%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.