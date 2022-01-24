PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.10. PHX Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other PHX Minerals news, CEO Chad L. Stephens acquired 40,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,030.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 41,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 215,179 shares of company stock valued at $533,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $82.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.91. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

