$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HSBC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.00. HSBC reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HSBC will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HSBC.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Investec lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 450 ($6.14) to GBX 500 ($6.82) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,439,000 after buying an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth $25,009,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3,010.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 698,838 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in HSBC in the second quarter valued at $17,772,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in HSBC by 506.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 395,497 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC opened at $33.87 on Friday. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

