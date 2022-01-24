Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,125 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $25.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

