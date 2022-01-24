Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,250 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Mueller Industries worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $63.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

