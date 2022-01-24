Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 154.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 72,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 46.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 96.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $13.14 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

