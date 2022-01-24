Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Brinker International worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $32.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

