CI Investments Inc. Sells 113 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 89.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $172,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of PCAR opened at $91.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $101.79. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

