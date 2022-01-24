CI Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 919 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in HubSpot by 14.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,742,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 51.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in HubSpot by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. lifted their target price on HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $794.96.

HUBS opened at $427.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $667.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $682.42. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.78 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of -257.63 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

