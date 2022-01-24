Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Decreased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 18.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth $68,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BXP stock opened at $114.44 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

