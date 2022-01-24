CI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 54,000 Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVAN. One Fin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,111,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 450,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,126,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVAN opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.