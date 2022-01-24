Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Position Boosted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,761 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 9.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after buying an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,419,702 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $278,217,000 after buying an additional 106,320 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at about $272,224,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,790,794 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BBY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $96.45 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.42 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.75. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

