Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 4,120 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Renewable Energy Group worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 58.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,883,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGI opened at $39.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.16.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

