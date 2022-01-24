Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 15,001 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.27% of Pretium Resources worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PVG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Pretium Resources by 65.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,309 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,060,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 463,315 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,779,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,311,000 after purchasing an additional 366,566 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,808,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 365,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Shares of PVG stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.56 and a beta of 0.83. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $146.83 million during the quarter. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.