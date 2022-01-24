Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dycom Industries worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $81.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.41. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.