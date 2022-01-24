American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.74% of Arvinas worth $32,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,281,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $67.09 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.33.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,617 shares of company stock valued at $40,181,588. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

